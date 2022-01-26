All kinds of stories in 4-H contest

Just when it looked like it wouldn't happen a number Garvin County 4-H students stepped up and said, “I'm going to do this thing.”
What those students chose to do was take part in a recent 4-H Communications Contest held at the Elmore City-Pernell Middle School.
“We had presentations on how to make pies, cookies, even how to pack a suitcase,” said OSU Extension Program Assistant Tracie Mullendore, who adds there were 17 entries for the Jan. 18 contest.
“Students got to choose the topic and then they had 10 minutes for the presentation.
“I'm very proud of all the kids and believe me, there are some great speakers within this county. Congratulations to all that entered and we hope to see some of these move on to the district level.”
Garvin County 4-H Communications Contest
• Informative Speech (Senior Division): 1st Place, Taryn McCaa – The Horse Industry.
• Illustrated Talk (Intermediate Division): 1st Place, Sylas Harrell – History of Watches.
• Illustrated Talk (Intermediate Division); 2nd Place, Ella Lister – Deer Shed Hunting.
Power Point Presentations
• Junior Division: 1st Place, Elise Beach – Show Cattle.
• Intermediate Division: 1st Place, Kolbi Koesler – Horsin Around with Kolbi.
• Senior Division: 1st Place, Ryan Burch – Clydesdales.
Extemporaneous Presentations
• Junior Division: 1st Place, Katelynn Stanley – Description of Your Best Friend.
• Intermediate Division: 1st Place, Devin Stanley – If you were an animal what would you be and why.
• Intermediate Division: 2nd Place, Shelby Lister – Describe your most memorable day.
• Senior Division: 1st Place, Taryn McCaa –What Family Means to Me.
• Senior Division: 2nd Place, Karlie Koesler – Does Social Media have a negative impact on young people?
• Senior Division: 3rd Place, Lauren Earp – The greatest concerns of the future.
• Famous Person (Junior Division): 1st Place, Jesse Harrell – Bette Midler/Winnie from Hocus Pocus.
• Famous Person (Junior Division): 2nd Place, Katelynn Stanley – Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
• Individual Demonstrations (Intermediate Division): 1st Place, Harli Johnson – How to bake a Coconut Pie.
• Individual Demonstrations (Senior Division): 1st Place, Laci Lewis – How to pack a suitcase.
• Team Demonstration (Senior Division): 1st Place, Taryn McCaa/Lauren Earp – How to make No Bake Cookies.
Mullendore also thanked Stacey McCaa for organizing and presenting a “great contest as usual.”
“Thank you so much for graciously hosting the contest there in Elmore. Great job once again to all the kids and another huge thank you to all that volunteered to help.”
