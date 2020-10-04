Life is made up of ordinary and life-changing moments. Moments that God uses to grow our faith.
Today's Bible verse focuses on one such moment in a father's life. His son is sick for a very long time, and the father was worn out. He did not give up. He was just tired. Tired of disappointment and tired of watching his son suffer.
"Jesus said to him, "If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes." (Mark 9:23)
Jesus talked to the father, who was needing a miracle for his son. The father was struggling with doubt and unbelief concerning if Jesus could heal his son. Jesus responded to the father's doubt by saying that anything is possible if a person believes.
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31)
Challenging moments are the ones we struggle with most. We know it is where our faith gets tested and strengthened, but at that moment, we struggle with trusting God, just like the father in today's Bible verses. When those moments arrive, we have to make some choices.
We can struggle in our abilities for a solution and remain mired in our flesh, or we can ask Jesus for help, turning the situation over to Him while we focus on the outcome. We can place the situation in Jesus' hands, focusing our hearts and attention on Jesus.
The father needed help believing. At times, so do we. When we choose faith in those moments and focus solely on Jesus, God's power is released, and our impossibilities become God's realities!
“But He said, “The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.”” (Luke 18:27)
Jesus told the man that anything is possible if we will believe. Jesus did the hard part. He provided the miracle; all the father had to do was believe Jesus.
The same is true for us. We might need a miracle in our own lives right now. We might need something that seems impossible. Today's Bible verse tells us that we only have to believe.
Jesus already provided the answer to all of our impossibilities; it is now up to us to believe that it is true. When we do, all things are possible if we believe Jesus.
Will you believe Jesus today?
Heavenly Father, Jesus already provided the answer to all of my impossibilities; it is now up to me to believe that it is true. As I do, all things are possible if I believe Jesus. This is where I put my confidence and trust. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.