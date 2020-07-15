Allowing God to lead us

God is always in control, but we have to choose to let God lead our lives. When we do not let God lead our lives, we want to be led by our desires. Psalm 23 shows us what we can gain from allowing God to lead our lives.
“He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake.” (Psalm 23:2-3)
When we give God control of our lives, God will meet our needs, provide us with peace, restore us, and lead us down a path of righteousness and not destruction.
If our world seems chaotic or unfulfilling, we need to ask ourselves this question, “Am I allowing God to lead me?”
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4)
David clearly states that the “valleys” of life are to be walked through, but some tend to put up a tent and camp there. Sometimes we get stuck in our circumstances and decide that is the way it will always be. We pitch our tents in the valley, which robs us of the joy that we can have from our relationship with God.
During the valleys of life that we all are experiencing right now, we must remember the last two lines of this Bible verse, that God is with us and will comfort us as we walk.
We need to make a consensus effort not to choose to camp out in our misery. We need to put one foot in front of another while asking God to provide us a way out.
We need to ask ourselves, are we camping or we walking?
Sometimes we completely ignore all of the blessings that God has given us when experiencing difficulties in our lives.
“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever.” (Psalm 23:5-6)
This means that if we could put our blessings in a cup, they would run over the top. Goodness and mercy will be following us everywhere, and we will spend eternity with God. That is the ultimate blessing.
We need to stop and make an actual list of all the ways that God has been faithful to us. Even on our worst day, we will see God’s blessings overflowing in our lives if we take the time to look for them.
We can not dwell on bad thoughts and the blessings of God at the same time.
Will you allow God to lead your life?
“Heavenly Father, You are my shepherd, I shall not want. You make me to lie down in green pastures; You lead me beside the still waters. You restore my soul; You lead me in the paths of righteousness. I am blessed Knowing You are my shepherd. You will take care of me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
