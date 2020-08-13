Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia illness. It’s a disease that attacks the brain, which causes impaired memory, thinking and behavior.
Those that have Alzheimer’s may experience behavior and personality changes also confusion, impaired judgement, finishing thoughts, following directions and difficulty finding words, which will leave those with Alzheimer’s incapable of taking care of themselves at home alone.
When this happens, they are placed or will be placed in a nursing home. This is for them to receive 24-hour care. At times when placed in the nursing home some are nearly forgotten by family and friends.
When a resident has Alzheimer’s they need interaction more than ever, especially in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
They will experience personality changes, mood swings, and poor memory for recent events. As it progresses, they become more confused, have difficulty recognizing family and friends. This is when interaction will be needed more.
Interacting with an Alzheimer’s resident in the early stages can sometimes help the resident to remember people, place and things. It also can sometimes help with the resident in having less bad behaviors.
During this pandemic of COVID-19, it has made it very critical to maintain the normal interaction with residents in long term care, especially those with Alzheimer’s.
Never the less it is still very important to maintain some kind of interaction. Staying connected to residents in long term care has become a challenge for families and friends.
Technology has been one way to keep the connection going between loved ones, but can also be difficult for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
That is why it is very important to find any way to keep the connection going.
One way is by making those window visits and another way is calling the facility to check on your loved one.
The window visits will help residents feel some security of being loved from someone in the community and will give some security to the family as well to be able to see each other, which can give residents some interaction.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s in nursing homes or information on becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer to help advocate for residents in nursing homes, contact the Ombudsman Supervisors, Tiffany Wingfield 580-775-7478; Rebekah Williams 580-775-5314 and/or Julie McBride 580-775-7794 or Senior Info Line 1-800-211-2116 or write to them P.O. Box 709 Durant, OK. 74702.
Ombudsman Supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request.
