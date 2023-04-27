Amcor helps out local band

The thanks you's are coming in bunches to Amcor in Pauls Valley for helping the local school band with a couple of very big projects this school year.
Band director Drew Etheredge says Amcor helped students make the Pauls Valley High School Band trip to Orlando, Fla., a reality by providing a $5,000 donation that helped cover transportation and other trip costs.
The local band made the trip over the break last Christmas and performed during halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl. The game itself pitted Oklahoma against Florida State.
Amcor also recently donated $500 toward the Pride of the Valley’s spring fundraiser “The Night With The Pride.”
“The PVHS band would like to say a huge thank you to Amcor for their generosity and support, and for helping make a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Orlando possible,” Etheredge said.
PVHS band members going out to Amcor in person to say thank you and pose for a group photo were senior Sam Yates, senior Chloee Nunez, senior Payton Norton, senior Dustin Whitener, senior Braeden Rice, senior Toby Brown, senior Malachi Mellor, senior Levi Ballard, senior Makayla Wilkerson, senior Piper Quinn and sophomore Chase Whitaker.
Amcor employees there were Tiffany Arnold, Tyler Barnard, Stevanie Huff, Mitch Tucker, Tammy Boney, Brian Nies, Aron Pringle and Jamie Davis.
