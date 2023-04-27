Amcor helps out local band

A number of Pauls Valley High School band members gather with Amcor employees to honor the contributions of the local business to the band during the school year. Shown are (front from left) Tiffany Arnold, senior Sam Yates, senior Chloee Nunez, senior Payton Norton, senior Dustin Whitener, senior Braeden Rice, senior Toby Brown, senior Malachi Mellor, senior Levi Ballard, senior Makayla Wilkerson, senior Piper Quinn, (back) sophomore Chase Whitaker, Tyler Barnard, Stevanie Huff, Mitch Tucker, Tammy Boney, Brian Nies, Aron Pringle and Jamie Davis.