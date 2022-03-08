America must stop buying Russian oil

By U.S. Congressman Tom Cole
Last week Vladimir Putin increased his ruthless invasion of Ukraine and gained de facto control over a major city in the country, demonstrating that this unhinged dictator has no intention of letting up.
Such outrageous and despicable actions must be met with the most severe and immediate response available to the President of the United States and our NATO allied leaders.
Unfortunately, President Joe Biden has thus far failed to cut off an obvious revenue stream from our country that is currently funding Putin’s war machine, and that is the continued U.S. import of Russian oil.
During his State of the Union address last week, President Biden reinforced the importance of buying U.S. products, which taken on its face sounds promising.
However, in the same speech, the president also doubled down on his anti-American energy policies and proposals that have resulted in a national energy crisis.
Remember, one of the president’s first executive actions following his inauguration was cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and moratoriums on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. These misguided decisions not only damaged prior strides made in strengthening America’s energy independence and empowering domestic producers, but it has meant that our country is much more reliant on adversarial foreign producers such as Russia.
The fact that America can thrive as both an energy producer and supplier makes it baffling that President Biden won’t reverse his misguided policies, especially amid the threat of Putin’s evil regime and its continued aggression against an innocent neighbor.
Indeed, the security threat posed by our reliance on Russian oil leaves us open to Putin’s retaliation. At any point, he could choose to strike back on the dozens of countries, including our own, that have imposed sanctions on him and his regime by simply turning off the spigot.
In light of this reality, I was very disappointed that last week House Democrats blocked a vote on the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, which would strengthen America’s energy security and encourage domestic production of crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas.
If enacted, this legislation would help the United States produce enough liquid energy for ourselves and our European friends that need it most.
However, what is stopping the United States from quickly and immediately punishing Putin by banning imports on all Russian energy products? Nothing other than the support of the Biden Administration.
Even Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently admitted the outrageousness of continuing to import Russian energy while Putin continues his unprovoked war and continued attacks against the Ukrainian people.
In fact, the U.S. currently imports approximately 700,000 barrels of Russian oil and other petroleum products per day. That means the United States is indirectly funding Putin’s war chest, which is absolutely unconscionable.
Considering that Russia’s energy industry makes up around one-quarter of its Gross Domestic Product, it is simply common sense for America and our allies to immediately stop buying these products from a country led by an evil and authoritarian dictator.
That is why last week I sent a letter to President Biden urging him to immediately institute an embargo on all Russian energy, as well as encourage our allies and global partners to take immediate similar actions.
Additionally, I led introduction of the Prohibition on Imports of Russian Oil Act, which would immediately cease all U.S. imports of Russian oil and other petroleum-based energy products. This legislation, if enacted, would cause immediate, crippling economic effects on the Russian economy.
Indeed, the United States must hold Putin’s regime accountable and stop further support of the atrocities committed.
Finally, the United States must demonstrate clear resolve and strength that signals to Putin that we are capable of defending ourselves and our NATO allies. To achieve this though, we need to prioritize and increase funding for our national defense.
Frankly, both parties have already agreed to defense spending well above the amount the president proposed in his budget.
With adversaries becoming emboldened, there is no room for President Biden to propose underfunding of our national defense. And I was disappointed that the president did not provide assurances that he planned to reverse that error in his previous budget when he addressed the nation in his State of the Union last week.
In a matter of days, the world has become an increasingly more dangerous place and the way in which the United States responds to Russia's aggression has the ability to either embolden or deter other adversaries and bad actors around the world.
In the days ahead, the United States must demonstrate unwavering strength and our Commander in Chief, President Biden, must do everything in his power to punish Putin and his criminal and repressive regime for the egregious acts of aggression against an innocent neighbor.
It is my hope that the president will start immediately by stopping purchase of Russian oil.
