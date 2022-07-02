American perseverance a real strength

By Congressman Tom Cole
As Americans celebrate Independence Day this weekend, we are reminded of our founding ideals, particularly the enduring promise of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Although America’s birthday this year comes amid economic obstacles and ever-climbing prices that are crippling Americans and threatening the pursuit of happiness, we can draw strength from the unwavering perseverance of our Founding Fathers as they overcame the obstacles in the fight to create our free nation.
There is no question that the last few years for Americans have been nothing short of challenging.
Thanks to a life-saving vaccine, we have fortunately moved forward and returned to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Americans now unfortunately face severe economic crises. Oklahomans and everyone else across the country have felt increased financial difficulties from inflation and skyrocketing prices at the gas pump.
There is no question that this threatens the prosperity of Americans.
However, just as we recovered and overcame past crises, we will recover from this, too, with resilience and determination from our fellow Americans.
Indeed, in 1776, ordinary, freedom-loving people risked their lives and livelihoods to establish a free society in which anyone from any background could pull themselves up from their bootstraps and make a fruitful life for themselves and their families.
And because of this enduring promise of the pursuit of happiness, we remain the country that most people want to come to.
As we celebrate our freedom and endurance as a nation this Fourth of July, I hope you enjoy a peaceful weekend surrounded by friends and family.
Furthermore, I am hopeful we remember that, as Americans, we have much more in common with each other than we have differences. The flag unites us as Americans and symbolizes our shared perseverance.
Finally, as we look toward our shared future as Americans in the days ahead, we are also reminded that freedom is not free.
We should thank our brave men and women who have answered the call to serve or even made the greatest sacrifice. Our military stands strong as the greatest in the world and continues to be our ultimate defense every day.
Because of the sacrifices of our brave service members, freedom has persisted and will for future another generation.
It is incredible to realize that our Founding Fathers established a government designed to prevail for decades beyond measure.
What they valued then still holds value today. Every Independence Day, we will remember these enduring promises made by our Founding Fathers and honor those who fight to preserve them.
