Amtrak offering new price options

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Amtrak are now offering new pricing options for the Heartland Flyer.
Beginning last week on July 6, passengers are able to select from eight ticket options for rides on the Heartland Flyer, compared to what’s been four.
Amtrak offers daily roundtrip service between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Flyer makes daily stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore and Gainesville, Texas.
Each new ticket option will offer passengers new benefits including:
• Savings up to 35% on tickets
• Promotions
• Ticket change options
• Refund possibilities
"We are excited to offer more variety in ticket options for passengers on the Heartland Flyer" ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said.
"We believe giving passengers more choices will give them additional flexibility and help them explore all the Flyer has to offer."
The new pricing options are aimed at making the Heartland Flyer more affordable and will get it on a standard Amtrak pricing model.
The Heartland Flyer has been offering service between Oklahoma and Texas since 1999. The Heartland Flyer has served nearly 30,000 passengers in 2023.
