An apple a day with this project

Students in Mrs. Holloway’s kindergarten class show off their new books about apples.

Angela Holloway, a kindergarten teacher in Pauls Valley, was recently awarded a grant by the Pauls Valley Foundation of Academic Excellence.

Holloway’s grant is named “An Apple a Day Keeps Illiteracy Away.”

Apples are a major unit in the early childhood years because they present a great opportunity to teach students about science, graphing, senses, math and reading.

Apples are something that most kids identify with and usually love to eat, thus engaging them in one of their favorite activities – eating.

This project added much needed resources to the Apple units already being taught in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. Students love hearing about apples, whether it's fiction or nonfiction.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you