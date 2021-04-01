An apple a day with this project

Angela Holloway, a kindergarten teacher in Pauls Valley, was recently awarded a grant by the Pauls Valley Foundation of Academic Excellence.
Holloway’s grant is named “An Apple a Day Keeps Illiteracy Away.”
Apples are a major unit in the early childhood years because they present a great opportunity to teach students about science, graphing, senses, math and reading.
Apples are something that most kids identify with and usually love to eat, thus engaging them in one of their favorite activities – eating.
This project added much needed resources to the Apple units already being taught in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. Students love hearing about apples, whether it's fiction or nonfiction.
