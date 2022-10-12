An artist mold for the ages

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: January 2006
In one evening, I traveled from my home studio/office to Melbourne, Australia, where we linked up, via Zoom, as our Toastmasters chapter began its regular meeting.
Rick came in so loud and clear that he may as well have been in the next room. Equally impressive was his understanding of the Toastmasters mission, a testament to the health of the organization, that like so many others, is still trying to regain steady footing in the post virus period.
I have mentioned the wonder of discovery that is the Academy of Achievement website where one can read or listen to interviews from those whose record of success in their chosen profession are unparalleled.
Such was the case over two evenings listening to Dame Olivia de Havilland and Sally Field share their histories in film.
These vastly different, unquestionably unique ladies’ journeys, will leave you wanting more. I was taken back – and was reminded of the passion, the vision and the dedication that underpins and then propels truly memorable screen performances.
Each lady is a double Academy Award winner in the best actress category, bookends if you will, in the history of the medium. Ms. de Havilland, rising to excellence from just after the “Talkies” began, and Ms. Field, a contemporary career statement that began in television.
Remember Gidget and The Flying Nun? I must admit, I had not, although I had watched, in my day.
That is where it really gets interesting, for contained within their nearly 100 years of excellence, and upon listening to their recollections, it was as if each were working, together, on a current project.
They are cut from the same mold, and that cannot be reshaped over time.
One of the areas that emerged most eloquently was how much each depended on their fellow collaborators during the evolution of each performance. Not simply their fellow actors, but – and most especially, those who wrote and directed them.
Those connections were/are familial, even stronger in some cases, a bond that never diminished, hence, it was, and is, their truth.
When Ms. de Havilland shares the anguish that she went through when the original director of Gone with The Wind was replaced. The tempo in that retelling will truly move you to a clearer understanding of those connections.
They were comfortable with their celebrity – not for its own sake, but because they “owned” the work, and relished that it brought others to them.
They would never relinquish to ‘fame’ each victory so hard won, yet were not prideful about that discipline.
Ms. Field remarked that one of her favorite directors, who had guided her to an Oscar, would never let her get away with ‘sharing’ her newly won award with him, publicly, other than in graceful acknowledgement. She owned it, and that is the way he wanted it to be.
Fast forward: I am a child of the '60s and with that badge of honor, comes a dedication to the Beatles.
1. I remember exactly where I was on 2/9/64 when they appeared in America for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show.
2. In 1999, we had the good fortune to attend The David Letterman Show at the Ed Sullivan Theatre and all the time that I was sitting there, I kept having flashbacks to what the night above must have been like for my ‘fellow 15-year-old’ who had once shared my seat and air space.
3. Flash forward 50 years: 2014 – We saw Paul McCartney perform in Dallas.
4. One of my top five films is the Tom Hank’s written and directed gem, his brilliantly executed snapshot of 1964. That Thing You Do.
5. 2005: Pauls Valley: A colleague instrumental in launching the newly established arts council, was a personal friend of one of the actors in That Thing You Do, Obba Babatunde, who plays Lamarr. She was able to have him attend our new arts festival, and he could not have been more gracious with his time and talents.
Therefore, in the spirit of that ‘first’ cold winter evening: Ringo, all good thoughts as you recover from Covid. In “All That You Do,” wear that mask.
Happy 17th anniversary: 10/15/05-10/15/22: Toy and Action Figure Museum, Pauls Valley, OK.
Next week: A Chino Community Theater update: “Let the seasons begin!” and Funny Girl, a PVAC production: 10-21-23.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our town.
For EFA: 1949-1974
TA [word]Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.