Epic Charter Schools, in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony to honor the graduating class of 2020, conferred diplomas on 3,805 students on June 6.
A number of the students come from the Garvin County area.
• Pauls Valley – Carolina Barahona, Breanna Brown, Dalton Brown, Kaylee Brown, Melody Cheatham, Faith Ensey, Jessica Harper, Jessupe Hubbard, Xinran Liang, JoyElla Miranda, Megan Owens, Aja Riddle, Rayna Stick, Dalton Swafford, Brooklynn Turner, Samantha Wyatt , Wendell Baker III, and Sarah Johnson.
• Wynnewood – Austin Ashley, Dominick Burrows, Brooklyn Erickson, Kylee Giambaresi, Jaycee Imel, Trevor Lattin, Vanessa Pizana, Rebecca Sanders, and Megan Sweetman.
• Stratford – Taylor Campbell , Mason Moore, Brookelyn Shugart, Jimmy Son, Cymetrik Williams, and Caleb Wood.
• Maysville – Jonathan Cline, and Hannah Mathis.
• Lindsay – Amanda Taylor, Ethan Thornton, Aiden Williams, and Shayla Kizzia.
• Wayne – Kelsi Baze, Paige Jones, and Shawn Smith Jr.
• Byars – Sarah Caudle, and Brianna Phillips.
•••
The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha held a recent virtual commencement ceremony for the spring 2020 graduates.
Among those students were Caleb Townley of Maysville, Jeree Mitchell of Pauls Valley, Randa Hatter of Stratford and Baylee Bozarth of Wayne.
Townely earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication, Hatter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Bozarth earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a creative writing emphasis.
