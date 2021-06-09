An exciting time for this month's opry show

The music and fellowship took the excitement level way up for last weekend’s Pauls Valley Opry show.
Making her debut was Donna Nowlin. She may be the wife of Pauls Valley Opry star, David Paul Nowlin, but this night belonged to her.
She took the stage and just knocked it out of the park with a two-steppin’ Dawn Sears classic, “Someone Had to Teach You.” She poured her heart out in the Patty Loveless hit, “Mr. Man in the Moon.”
Next up was Donna’s husband, David Paul Nowlin, who is one of the finest singer/songwriters in Oklahoma.
He had everyone singing along with his own composition of “Grandma’s Chocolate Gravy,” an excellent western swing tune. He then covered Jamey Johnson’s smash hit, “In Color.”
As the old saying goes, “dynamite comes in small packages.” It is truly a great way to describe April Davis. She can rock with the best of them but she can also bring you into the presence of the Lord through song!
April thrilled the crowd with the Reba McEntire song, “Why Haven’t I Heard from You” and then brought us into a moment of praise with the classic hymn “How Great Thou Art.”
Tanner Young was back in town and when this guy comes, he brings so much life to the stage.
Tanner is an exceptional singer/musician/entertainer and has won numerous awards from all over the country including the Pauls Valley Opry Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017 and the 2019 Entertainer of the Year.
During the June 5 Opry show Tanner did an outstanding job on the Eagles tune, “Tequila Sunrise” and he got everyone out of their seats and into the aisle with the Garth Brooks/Steve Wariner swing song, “Longneck Bottle.”
The night was complete when the Mike Deviney took the stage.
Mike pulled double-duty, also filling is as emcee. He is a bundle of energy, loaded with talent and quick with a smile. It’s easy to see why Mike was a recipient of the Pauls Valley Opry Male Vocalist of the Year and was inducted into the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame in 2019.
Mike kicked out the footlights with “Back Where I Come From” and ministered to all when he sang the Brandon Heath song, “He Paid It All.”
Adding to the night’s enjoyment, the Memory Makers Band performed numbers such as Willie Nelson’s “You Don’t Know Me” and Martina McBride’s “When God-Fearing Women Get the Blues.”
