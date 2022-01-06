By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have reviewed various facts related to gifts and have noted that for most people there is no need to worry about taxes on gifts to other persons or family members.
Gifts to charities, on the other hand, cannot only be tax free but are also eligible for income tax deductions.
One of the most beneficial techniques available to the average qualified person is the potential to effectively give your 401k or traditional IRA required minimum distributions, (RMD), away to a charity and incur absolutely no tax on the transfer.
As a result you get a multiplier effect on your giving.
For example if you were to withdraw $1,000 of RMD and receive it yourself it would be fully taxable leaving you with perhaps 700.
If you then gave it to charity you would be able to claim a $700 charitable gift and even less in net deduction. Your charity would receive $300 less and you would still claim $700 of income subject to tax.
If, however, you arrange to have the IRA administrator transfer the $1,000 directly payable to the charity you would incur no tax and the charity would receive the entire $1,000 gift.
If your tax rate is 30% you have greatly magnified the size of the charitable gift that you can make with any given amount of RMD.
IRA administrators such as Schwab, Edward Jones, Vanguard and others have been willing to work with clients to make such direct transfers to the charity selected by the account holder.
You can choose when to initiate the RMD distribution so that the donation is made early in the year or later.
In today’s volatile investment climate you may want to wait rather than have assets sold or transferred at a time when the market is depressed. Thus, timing is another factor that can multiply the size and effectiveness of the gifts available.
Combining the tax elimination with careful timing to maximize the return on your assets as RMD can produce big returns over many years.
It is meaningful that such a plan can be available to anyone who is required to take distributions and that such an approach can assist you in tax reduction as well as maximization of money available for charitable gifts.
With the new year now is a good time to consider such donations as you evaluate your RMD amounts and other qualified distributions.
