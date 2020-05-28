An insider's view on 'sage' side

It dawned on me the other day that for those of us who find themselves in the ‘protected group’, and you know what that age is so please, no snickering, and even as the shutdowns continue to be lifted, there still might be some ‘sage’ advice I could offer.
I guess it is best to start at the beginning, and as I write in the comfortable confines of my home office, walls strewn with memory enhancers, (the family says it is just ‘posted busy’), with windows open to our front yard, this has been one of the most productive periods in memory for advancing my style of writing. For those of you who may want to tackle this labor of creativity, finding a place that stimulates your imagination and reflective/recall power, is important.
An example: I find that if I sit on the back patio, I simply can’t generate the creative juices. When I return hence, savoring those adorned office walls, memories collide in my head and that gets me jump started. I have often thought about sharing those items with you, (each has an interesting story), but the family is probably correct, there are just too many, at least for now. Write on!
That’s my Will, (Rogers) – Here is what Will was up to on May 27, 1933. I was hoping this week that our column dates would line up. Sadly, as you see, I (apparently) keep catching him on travel days.
From his missive for May 26th: “Flying to Chicago tonight to see if this fair, A Century of Progress (Chicago) World’s Fair, looks as big to me as the other one did as a kid. At midnight when you are asleep there is eighty airplanes in the air in this country, forty of ‘em carrying passengers.” Yours, Will
Arts in action – My appreciation to colleague, Steve Flynn, for sharing his evening at the Tony Awards.
Last week, he was taken by the activities that roll out in the theatre during commercial breaks. Today, he reflects on the arrival of celebrities to the venue and how the buzz of anticipation is palatable, everywhere. I was struck by that atmospheric observation as we lose most of that on television. An affirmation of the thrill of live performance, hence live attendance.
He also noted that the award nominees were seated in the first 20 rows to ease movement to the stage if their name should be called. The use of hand-held cameras was of particular interest, and as the ceremony was held at the cavernous Radio City Music Hall, I am fairly certain that it made it easier for him to see even though he had great seats.
Thanks, Steve. A bonus: He has permitted me to share his evening at the Oscars, so stay tuned for those reflections. He does get around.
t e d S. t a l k s – I had recently shared the fact that the Broadway community will be shuttered for the foreseeable future, with no real movement from (a possible) September 6th opening date either stated or implied.
One of theater’s major figures, six-time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald, in a recent posting over social media stated the following, and her comments are directed to her fellow artisans: “Hold on – just hold on. Reach out virtually however you can. If you’re someone who is in theater, use this time to maybe work on your craft a little bit in your apartment. Practice more. But fear not, I guess is what I would say. Theater is not going anywhere. And that I know in my soul.”
A good summer read – Bill Bryson’s “The Life and Times of the THUNDERBOLT KID: A Memoir.”
This is a delightfully detailed homage to his youth, and for those of you who grew up in the late '40s and early '50s, run, don’t walk to find this engaging yearbook.
I offer that image because his writing is so spot on you would think that you are looking at a photographic collage of your life, our lives. I may use one (of hundreds) of his descriptions as a section of this column in the future.
How does this one grab you: “. . . to any stray wisp of fantasy or conjecture that chose to carry me off.”
See what I mean, ‘word’ perfect.
The walls that once were closing in, just opened a mite, in our town.
