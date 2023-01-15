…and, as highlighted last week

By Tim Smith
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
In the newsstand edition of the column this past week I shared a few reflections on the broadcasting of the Tournament of Roses Parade held this year on Monday, the 2nd. You can travel to YouTube and find the event.
I was not too impressed to be honest, and found the entire two hours to be tired and slightly out of focus. By that I mean; they seemed to have drifted away from what brought them to the “dance floor.” It is, after all, about the history, floral display brilliance and letting us know that ‘spring’ is just around the corner, metaphorically – and oh yes, football. It’s a package deal.
At times, they seemed to ignore the stunning Southern California sunshine that engulfed them. Having lived just a short drive from the parade route, there is nothing more glorious than an early winters day in that region.
It is also the day to celebrate a historically rich football rivalry, that “traditionally” showcased teams from the Big Ten and the Pac Ten conferences. With schools that have no ties to this competitive landscape, relying instead on their new conference alignments put in place for television ratings, and now playing for the 2023 title; it just comes across as lackluster.
It is, after all, the oldest bowl game in college football having been played at the same location for most of its 120-year history. Anyway, the times are what they are, and I hope the powers that be can breathe new life into this truly unique day.
Not to be a negative ‘Charley,’ and in the spirit of the new year, and as promised last week, I hope you’ll enjoy my top 10 Rose Parade/Rose Bowl highlights.
1-My Dad attended the 1929 Rose Bowl game that featured Roy “Wrong Way” Riegel’s wrong way run, “that is often cited as the worst blunder in the history of college football.” Mr. Riegel played for The University of California at Berkley. Keep that school in mind.
2-A player from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, (the home of Rotary International), grew up in my mom’s hometown in far-western Illinois, and would score the winning touchdown for Northwestern in the 1949 Rose Bowl game against the school that my dad had attended, yes, the very same Cal Berkley.
I am a February 1949 baby, and a special family memory is that mom was so excited as she listened to the game’s play by play that they worried I might be born in my grandparents' living room. My grandmother was a Northwestern graduate, adding just a bit more to the day’s excitement.
3-The year I served as a district governor for Rotary International, 2002-2003, The University of Oklahoma, in Norman, OK, was located in my district and they won the 2003 Rose Bowl game against Washington State. Interestingly enough, my district governor counterpart/colleague had just retired as a professor from Washington State.
4-Speaking of Rotary International: I saw where they won the Princess Trophy at the 2023 Rose Parade.
5-One of the most memorable parades was taking my mom, 29 years to the weekend of the famous run by her authentic “hometown” hero. If memory serves, it was her first live Rose parade which made it even more memorable.
6-We have attended two Rose Bowl games, both featured the University of Iowa.
7-We took our oldest son to the parade on his first New Year’s in 1985. His birthday is today, (1/5) and the very day this is being typed in for you. Happy Birthday!!!
8-At the conclusion of the parade we would often walk down Colorado Boulevard following the famous painted center line that is used by the drivers of the parade floats to Victory Park to see them up close.
9-A student friend of the family from Oklahoma was the drum major for the University of Southern California. Seeing him in the parade, leading the band, was truly special.
10-During the “postgame” fun of the Rose Bowl game, we ate at the world-famous Chosen’s Restaurant, and while waiting to be served, in walked (life-long friends), George Burns and Carol Channing. Only in LA.
Remember, there is always an opening night, “against floral and musical backgrounds,” in our town.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times]
t.a. smith
