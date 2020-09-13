And finally, one more - transition!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home Edition
As if we were not living through enough transition in so many quarters, to lose the voice of a major educational leader and creativity ‘activist’, Sir Ken Robinson, PH. D, certainly does not help smoothing out those paths.
In the weeks ahead, as our educational institutions emerge from their dormancy, I’ll be sharing his thoughts from his written and virtual legacy left for us to embrace and hopefully implement in order to shape the requirements of the next generation of learners.
Professor Ted Wragg summarizes Dr. Robinson’s book, “Out of Our Minds: Learning to be Creative,” in the following:
“There are certain books that manage to be authoritative, entertaining and thought-provoking and are also well written and richly exemplified. Few authors are able to fashion this attractive mixture. . . I add Ken Robinson’s absorbing account of creativity to my personal list of gems. Creativity is one of those topics that excites some and enrages others. For Ken Robinson it is a universal talent that all people have, often without realizing it.
“Society in general and education in particular, can squash the imagination and rock self-confidence. I was very sorry to reach the end of the text, as it had maintained its momentum throughout. The reading may finish, but the thinking goes on, just as you would expect from a book on this intriguing subject.”
Wrapping up our look at what all creative people have in common, from a listing by an anonymous author. This week, Numbers 15-17 are on tap.
No. 15: Creative people work from the “3 H’s – heart, head and hands,” No. 16: All grow up in families with “strict boundaries,, and finally, No. 17: “They never stop creating.”
Hope you have found the listing insightful and that it has stimulated the creative juices to flow a bit more smoothly, or at the very least, assisted you in unlocking new paths of expression.
Writing is at once a lonely journey, at once, an exhilarating encounter, at once, a time in the past, present and future, wrapped up in one time slot in front of the computer screen, pad of paper or journal. There are more times than I care to count when it is simply exhausting. Not complaining, just stating what a week in the life of this ‘word-Smith’s’ world is like. I have been laboring over a good part of the summer to place personal stories into a format that a reader might enjoy who happens to share my love of golf.
I’ve been around the game most of my life, it was taught to me by my grandfather, I’m drawn to its history even more than the playing. I’ve had a number of interesting encounters with its most colorful players, attended some its most important tournaments that were played over some of its greatest tests of shot making.
I had wrestled with the fact that with all of these experiences floating around in my head that I wanted to get them down on paper for the family, and maybe, an even wider audience.
Due to some chance occurrences, I was able to ‘link’ up with a golfer in Ireland and as you read through this exposition, I am anxiously awaiting his ‘review’ of my initial series of short reflections on the game. To have an international player look at the memories of a guy from the American Midwest should make for some intriguing dialogue. The bottom line, golf is universal, so our E-conversations will be lively.
A truly ‘funny’ note: Looking forward to the new book arriving early next month from comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Titled “Is This Anything?” and from its early marketing information:
“For this book, Jerry Seinfeld has selected his favorite material, organized decade by decade. In page after hilarious page, one brilliantly crafted observation after another, readers will witness the evolution of one of the great comedians of our time . . . “
To whet your Seinfeld whistle, check out his most recent Netflix comedy special, titled “23 Hours To Kill.”
t e d S. t a l k s: When feeling a bit low, pour a glass of milk and then – take a bite out of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich . . . and now, the milk chaser. The two work together, ‘for good,’ every time.
“The song remembers when.”
t A s
(This is the @ home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
