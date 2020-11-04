. . . and now, where?

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#770
As I was sitting down to share with you this week, I happened upon a rich, multi-layered orchestral piece composed by John Williams for the film “Hook” called, “The Face of Pan.”
In the film, Peter Pan has returned to the Lost Boys and yet remains confused in his own presence. One of the youngest boys has broken from the crowd, comes up to him (as Peter kneels), removing, in childlike wonder and exploration, Peter’s glasses. He takes Peter’s face in his hands, and begins gently and lovingly kneading his face as if molding a piece of clay. Then, and with the determination that he would display when moving a toy into just the right position or guiding a writing instrument across the paper – his labor reveals Peter’s smile.
With quiet joy, he says, “Oh, there you are Peter!”
He had found the boy he always knew, underneath what had transpired in an adult life realized.
Where is our wonder? Can we discover it again?
It took just under 100 words to accomplish what on screen was communicated in just under one minute.
If I may, a late-night connection: A favorite college professor has a small, non-speaking role in the very early part of the film. In remembrance; he never forgot the artists waiting to be unlocked in his students.
By the time this crosses your doorstep, another election cycle will have concluded, thankfully, and whether that process determines a clear winner, is anyone’s guess. Is anyone, really, a winner today?
On a grander stage, what the events of this year have done to our collective psyche is unknown, and we may not be able to identify them for years to come.
One thing is certain, the connections made through the arts, especially those realized during a live performance, have been so negatively short circuited that it will take all of us working together to ensure that they once again provide, as they always have, for it is at their core, a place for entertainment, and lest we forget, an escape from the challenges of the day. What once was, a safer haven.
A pastor that graces my screen daily has stated that of all that he has seen and experienced in his travels, loss of hope is the universal challenge that emerges as the top of his list time and time again. That must change, and quickly and with purpose.
This column will continue to celebrate the creative application of personal gifts, in solo or communal presentation. May God continue to bless and enrich this country through a collective commitment to that celebration.
“Oh, there you are . . .”
Halloween came and then, well, disappeared, and the latter is hard to do given the nature of its very existence. I missed having the little ones at the door, and then again, what is ‘normal’ about this period?
Long ago I got rid of the 2020 calendar.
Back to the future, near galaxies far, far away: From the NASA website:
“After over a decade of planning and countless hours of teamwork, our OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made history this week when it touched an asteroid to collect dust and pebbles from the surface for delivery to Earth in 2023. Asteroid Bennu is more than 200 million miles from Earth. This pristine, ancient asteroid offers scientists a window into the early solar system as it was first taking shape billions of years ago. The team believes that the asteroid sample collection event, called “Touch-And-Go” (TAG), gathered enough of a sample. From here, the team will focus on stowing the sample, where any loose material will be kept safe during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth for generations of scientific discovery.”
More news from the arts world – locally speaking: Fayetteville, Arkansas: “TheatreSquared’s pioneer streaming work has been featured in the New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR’s All Things Considered – and the list goes on.” (Writing about ‘T2’s recent production, “Russian Troll Farm,” Jesse Green, lead theatre critic of the New York Times writes that it was . . . “Beautifully realized! It’s one of the first full-length plays I’ve seen since theatre moved online that is rewarding as a text, makes the most of excellent actors and approaches full engagement with the new, hybrid form.”
Regionally speaking: Next week, a virtual performance that really got me to thinking about 2021 – can it be – musical theatre highlights from way out – east.
“The John William’s song remembers when”
