… and off the road, again

Where A r [ts] Thou?
“…and it all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
Yes, by the time you read this, I will have been home for a few days from the completion of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
I wish that there was more to report, or at least, to speculate on as I am penning this in advance, yet as promised in the last issue, those reflections will come in the weeks ahead.
I did not really have the space to share with you last time that there are four story lines that I will be following @ Southern Hills, and just to whet your appetite, and since you already have an opinion, (please don’t tell me who won), it will be interesting to see what mine turn out to be. We then can compare, via long distance in time and memory.
Anyway, before I get too non-linear, here are those scenarios, and not in any particular order, that pique my interest:
1]. Tiger Wood’s continued return to the game after his near career-ending leg injury.
2-3]. The response by the crowds based on the recent actions taken, opinions rendered against the PGA Tour by two of golf’s major stars, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.
4]. The potential and history making story behind a victory this week by Jordan Spieth. If he should win, he will become a member of a very elite fraternity of golfers who have won the sports’ four major tournaments, known as the “Grand Slam.” The “slam” tournaments are, The PGA, the Masters, The United States Open and The Open Championship, conducted on courses in Great Britain and Ireland.
I will also be looking forward to just being in the atmosphere for the four days of the tournament. In all the years that I have attended golf tournaments, I have never had the opportunity to be at the course over the entire competition.
I mentioned that two of our four sons will be there as well, and that is something I am really looking forward to experiencing. It gets harder and harder to spend time with them, and that expectation is wonderful to contemplate.
Southern Hills is also an important location for our family’s golf tradition – already written.
In 1977 I had the opportunity to attend the United States Open, and the eventual winner, World Golf Hall of Fame member Hubert Green, over the final 18 holes, was playing under a death threat. I was following him when the news broke and how he was able to withstand that pressure was truly amazing.
In 2001, the United States Open was again contested on its fairways and one of our sons, who will be with me this week, had shown an interest in competitive golf, so I was able to secure two tickets and not only was he interviewed by (News) Channel 8 in Tulsa as he entered the course, but he followed Tiger, whose mother gave him a special Tiger pin.
He went on to play high school golf, maintains a solid game, and his office now sits across the street from Southern Hills. That’s about as full circle as one can get.
Connections made, through the arts, and just a bit of golf/golf writing, in our towns.
