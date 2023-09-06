By Tim Smith
Sending you greetings from Scotland – where we arrived just a few days ago.
This, along with the columns that will follow over the next few weeks, will have been submitted in advance as I am still not comfortable enough engaging with the laptop, and then transmitting, (like my fellow “on the road and in the air mentor”), Will Rogers, back to the Democrat-especially from such a great distance.
That time is, however, drawing closer.
Mr. Roger’s telegrams, some 3,600, were logged and then sent to the newspapers as he was gathering “news from the field” and sharing those encounters, all the while promoting and elevating the fledgling airline travel industry.
I think he would understand my dilemma: Embracing, (or not), technology is the great leveler these days.
From the Drury University stages: I am going to take author’s privilege and share a significant period that firmly established my resume, and where I first became an aspiring artist; entering Drury’s hallowed halls as a young and (initially) lacking a great deal of experience — an “enthusiast” more or less, and over four years, hanging tough, and eventually graduating with a body of stage work that I remain proud to this day.
That creative work also prepared me for a career statement, “played out” over the next 30 years. When I found that I needed to return for additional education to smooth out the edges for assuming a new role in an industrial setting–far from the classrooms and theatrical lighting, the creative edge was still sharp.
Drury’s stages had prepared me for a new future, decades earlier.
Return with me, (and back to the days on its “original” 40 acres) to my alma mater, Drury University, Springfield, Missouri, as they launch a year-long celebration of its Sesquicentennial.
Founded in 1873, here is an excerpt from the Drury Magazine, Spring 2022: Sesquicentennial Celebration:
“From the moment of its founding, Drury has been something special. It is equally as present in the students who walk these 90 acres today, as is in her alumni scattered across the globe and in the minds of each community member who beholds her beauty.
When the first school bell rang out the morning of Sept. 25, 1873, the Drury Difference was present in the hearts of every student.
With the intent of offering an environment of strong academic discourse and intellectual achievement, Drury is the beacon for those who need her. Over her 150 years of history, the university continues to strive forward to not only fulfill its mission, but also enrich the lives it touches each day.
“From the moment of its founding, Drury was bound for the extraordinary…”
Enjoy remembrances from one of the “30,676 alumni, residing in 76 countries worldwide,” [Drury citation].
Here’s to Drury University: “Grand Be Thy Destiny”: 1873-2023.
Enjoying, and quite possibly, as you read this, a Scottish brew, “or two” — from a castle overlooking the Moors — in your honor.
Yours, tAs.
WAT?: Est 2006
Content, Create, Connect
For: MES/CDS
9/6/23
PS: That closing, especially the castle part, was our son’s request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.