And we are trending . . .

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
I am beginning to feel, aren’t you, the coming of – Halloween!
The weather is slowly beginning to get cooler, the days that contain those temperatures are getting shorter, and as I shared earlier, our house is already fully decorated.
I have probably mentioned this in previous visits; I simply love to wear sweatshirts, jackets and coats . . . I grew up near Chicago, and those mid-west fall and winter seasons only leave in actually, never in memory.
I especially love to take out some wonderful sweaters my mother gave to me that remain fashionable and, well, trendy, as retro is “making a comeback.”
Anyway, once we get past the OU/TX Red River Shootout, it’s on to Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas – in October: I am really looking forward to our trip, in fact we are on-site as you are reading this, to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
It is really our first vacation since the virus struck, in fact, it will contain a series of firsts: First time back on a plane and first time to experience EPCCOT, and I am fairly certain, once we return, there will have been additional new revelations. We had visited the park decades ago, so I am fairly certain that what was once familiar will not come readily to mind.
Wednesday follow-up: I mentioned in the newsstand edition that we had the pleasure to attend the SMU Tate Lecture Series on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas to hear President George W. Bush. I simply cannot remember a more enjoyable hour.
The president was delightfully charming, witty, and razor sharp when he needed to make or refine a point. The one-to-one conversation was conducted by an SMU executive, and, in retrospect, they certainly must have a long-standing and close relationship because the friendly banter was able to draw out character traits of the president seldom witnessed by the general public. Most refreshing in today’s world.
“Out of One, Many: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” is the title of the president’s new book of original portrait paintings celebrating those who have, and continue to make, significant contributions to our nation. It follows his other successful book of original art, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”
We were presented with a signed copy of the new book when we entered the hall.
Another travel note: On a visit to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas recently, I enjoyed a featured exhibit of Mr. Bush’s art work.
During his SMU conversation, he shared how he became an artist. Having his wife, Laura, in the audience, she is a 1968 graduate of SMU, made his retelling that journey much more identifiable among all married couples, and the emerging artists that they live with.
He cited an essay that had aided him in the early days, written by Sir Winston Churchill, an accomplished painter. It’s titled, “Painting as a Passion.” He humorously relayed, and in part, due to his admiration for Churchill, that, (and this is paraphrased) “If Winston can do it, so can I.”
And he does, and has a special gift.
To quote his wife in the foreword to the aforementioned first book:
“When George and I married, if someone told me that he would become President, I would have thought, 'Well, maybe.' He was running for Congress at the time, and we loved politics. But if someone said, 'One day you will be writing a foreword for a book that includes George’s paintings,' I would have said, 'No way.'”
“Painting, even as a pastime, is serious business. Like any skill, it takes practice and discipline which makes it well-suited to George-or, more to the point, George well-suited to it. George is disciplined and project oriented. He gets his work done, and he brings that dedication to painting. He works a few hours every day in his studio. “
I invite you to visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at The Bush Center on the SMU campus on your next trip to the Dallas area.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
Enjoy seeing you the George “E”dition of the Democrat
t A s
[For EFA]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? Since 5/2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.