Sign up for this year's Angel Tree at Pauls Valley's public library begins this week.
The sign up over several days is meant to give parents a chance to request a little help when it comes to holiday gifts for their kids.
The schedule for the Angel Tree sign up at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library is:
• Friday, Nov. 1 – 2 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 – 3 to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 – 1 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7 – 3 to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 8 – 2 to 4 p.m.
This is for Pauls Valley and Whitebead students in need.
Each one signed up is to get two gifts valued at $15 each.
On the other side are those who like to help by checking out “angels” as a way to provide presents for the kids. That will begin soon by leaving a name and phone number with library staff at the front desk.
Gift suggestions for a boy or girl will be on the back of most “angels.”
Anyone interested in helping should avoid donating clothes, DVD's, CD's or used toys. New and “gently used” children's books and stuffed animals will be accepted at the library.
If unable to spend $30 on each child, donors are asked to provide a new toy or cash donation.
All gifts purchased for the Angel Tree should have the unwrapped presents returned to the library by Dec. 5.
