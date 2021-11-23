Angels still there for the taking

Time is slowly ticking down for the annual Angel Tree drive now underway at Pauls Valley's public library.
Each “angel” represents two holiday presents at $15 each for boys and girls in need in the Pauls Valley and Whitebead areas.
Gift suggestions are on the back of each angel, but no clothes, DVDs, CDs or used toys.
New and gently used children's books and stuffed animals are acceptable as angels can be checked out at the library's front desk.
The goal for this year's drive is to have all unwrapped gifts returned to the library by Dec. 1. Bring a large or extra large Christmas gift bag.
Crayon fans get the chance to show what they got as Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library holds a coloring contest each month for just about all ages.
The contest is typically through the first half of the month as submissions will be judged based on age group.
Those groups are ages 3 and under, ages 4 to 7, ages 8 to 12, ages 13 to 17 and ages 18 and up.
Each month five winners will be notified by phone as they will receive a book and goodie bag as a prize, while their work is displayed for library patrons to check out during their visit.
The winning submissions are also posted on all of the library's social media platforms.
Anyone interested can pick up color sheets at the library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
