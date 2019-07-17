The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter.
Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call the PV shelter at 405-238-1303 for more information.
A Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known as P.A.W.S., food pantry for dogs and cats is available at the local shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
The next pet food pantry is Aug. 13.
For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
•••
Reduced cost spay and neuter clinics also have openings in nearby Sulphur.
The DOAV Center in Sulphur offers the clinics for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies on Saturdays about every three weeks.
No openings are available for the next fully-booked clinic, which is July 27.
However, there are openings for both dogs and cats with clinics scheduled for Aug. 17 and Sept. 7.
The cost to spay or neuter a pet is based on a sliding scale with most applicants paying $45 for a cat and $50 for a dog under 40 pounds.
Vaccinations are also offered at reduced rates to spayed or neutered animals.
Call 580-247-5618 to find out more about the Sulphur clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.