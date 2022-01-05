Another monthly honor at PVIS

Students of the Month in December 2021 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Gabriella Sanchez, Tucker Horn, Alice Hernandez, Corybn Jones, Hailey Gibbons and Gabriel Alvarado.
4th Grade
• Gabriella Sanchez is the daughter of Freddy and Autumn Sanchez. She has one sister, Kayeigh, who is in 9th grade.
Her hobbies include playing basketball and softball. Gabriella’s favorite subject is social studies and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Her favorite food is hamburgers and French fries. Gabriella doesn’t want to grow up, but be a kid forever.
• Tucker Horn is the son of Stacey Brinkley and Dustin Horn. He has five siblings – Maisy, Ty, Trigg, Ryker and Creed.
Tucker’s hobbies include drawing, playing football, and basketball. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Johnson. He loves crispitos and pumpkin pie. When Tucker grows up he wants to be a doctor.
5th Grade
• Alice Hernandez is the daughter of Megan and Cody Fields and Ryan Hernandez. She has four siblings –Abbie, Aliya, Cache and Holden. Her hobby is band and her favorite subject is math. She loves nachos. Alice wants to be a dentist when she gets older.
• Corbyn Jones is the son of Brittany Henderson and Jarret Jones. He has two siblings, Payton, who is in 11th grade, and Kaylee, who is in 8th grade.
His hobbies include playing outside and playing football. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter and his favorite subject is science. He loves hamburgers. Corbyn wants to be a welder when he grows up.
6th Grade
• Hailey Gibbons is the daughter of Tim Gibbons and Ashley Gibbons. She has two siblings, Adalynn and Luckaus.
She enjoys art, making jewelry and writing. Her favorite subject is reading and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Rickey. Hailey’s favorite food is pizza. When she grows up Hailey wants to be an artist.
• Gabriel Alvarado is the son of Jesse and Elana Alvarado. He has one sister.
His hobby is playing basketball and his favorite food is pizza. Gabriel’s favorite subject is language arts. When he gets older, Gabriel wants to be an NBA basketball player.
