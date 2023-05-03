Another musical man

By Tim Smith
Appreciate the feedback from the four-part celebration of my mom’s life, who three weeks to the day of celebrating her 100th birthday, was called home.
By the way, we had one heck of a party, she was in her element for sure.
In this time of new reflections, I happened upon my Christmas week, 1959 gift, the program from the performance of the touring production of The Music Man, that starred Forrest Tucker, (of F-Troop fame) playing downtown Chicago at the Shubert Theatre.
For readers with similar Windy City connections, the Shubert was located at 22 W. Monroe Street.
I was 10 years old and had become enamored with the musical theatre, even staging ‘reviews’ at my elementary school.
I was slightly ahead of the curve. This was my first Broadway musical, and thankfully, not my last.
The Tony Award and New York Drama Critics Circle Award winning work would prove to be more than just a wonderful excursion with my mother, it was the launching pad for a theater career that saw me embrace the musical art form.
Never a triple threat; singing, acting, and dancing – although light on my feet, I had limited dance training.
What I found out early is that I could hold the audience’s attention and that provided me with life confidence that never abated.
Returning to the future: I thought it might be fun to scroll through that performance’s program and see what was also going on across the Chicago arts landscape, 64 years ago.
1.] Multi award winning play, Look Homeward, Angel was on the Chicago boards;
2.] Nightclubs galore dot the pages – something for everyone; Henrici’s [restaurant] had already been a fixture for 92 years;
3.] They were promoting a new record in ‘Living stereo’ by Harry Belafonte- [who passed away this past week];
4.] Anne Rogers won the Sarah Siddons Award. Visit the Siddons Wikipedia site for the award’s history and roster of winners -impressive;
5.] I love seeing the wacky phone numbers;
6.] Cigarette ads were not as prominent as you might think;
7.] The original cast album of The Music Man had two prices, one in stereo;
8.] The city loved promoting their after-show dinner spots. We went home, by train if not mistaken.
I was, after all, just ten and was with my mom.
9]. Zenith television had a new display salon on North Michigan avenue;
10.] A “shishkabob” dinner at an eatery next to the Palmer House cost $2.25.
“There is no business, like show business (and grabbing a bite),” in our town and the Windy City.
