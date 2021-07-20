Another school year not far away

Yet another summer seems to be flying by, which means the start of another school year is not far away.
In Pauls Valley that first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year is Aug. 12.
Before that many local students will need to get enrolled with their names on the official dotted line.
At the new Pauls Valley Elementary School enrollment for prekindergarten through the third grade is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Enrollment for fourth through sixth grade at Lee Elementary is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4.
That time for seventh through ninth grade students at PV Junior High is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4
If students are new to the PV district their parents will need to bring their child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency.
The first day of classes at Whitebead School is also set for Aug. 12.
An Indian Education-Title VI parent committee meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Whitebead’s school cafeteria.
Enrollment for all Elmore City-Pernell students is now open online. The first day of classes at ECP is Aug. 11.
The big day is Aug. 12 in both Maysville and Stratford. Enrollment for Stratford’s middle and high school students starts later in July.
In Wynnewood the first day is Aug. 12.
Because of COVID-19 school officials there are encouraging routine daily self-assessment for individuals coming onto school campuses. That includes temperature and symptom checks.
The virus pandemic plan will be flexible and reassessed continually as conditions change.
Also encouraged is for anyone experiencing symptoms to be respectful of others by staying home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.