Another time, mom, another time

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#784
Enjoy some reflections from my latest iPhone conversation with my mom.
I recently shared that when my grandfather retired, he was the publisher of a newspaper located in the rich farming and industrial section of western Illinois. Spending many an idyllic day in my grandparent’s home, surrounded by its warm and inviting community as I was growing up, provide some of my fondest memories of my childhood. It was home away from home in the best sense.
I forward this column to a lady who still resides a few doors down from their home, I have known her my entire life, and after reading my tribute, she emailed to say how much she enjoyed reminiscing and to share that the building that housed my grandfather’s paper is now being used as a location for selling machinery. She also went on to say that the paper offers little local news.
The photograph of the March 8, 1957 groundbreaking of that building, featuring my grandfather, sits proudly on my desk, a silent memento to this column’s heritage.
My mother, the oldest of two daughters of my grandparents, is my creative muse. Vibrant at nearly 98 years of age, she and I have been in discussions about these changing times in the town of her youth – of that spirit – and then, we learned that noted actor, Hal Holbrook, had passed away.
It was at that point, that we had to pause and take stock, giving thanks for collective memories. Within those moments, there were many smiles from her, warm and affirming
Here is how all of this ties together.
Mother had attended a girl’s college after high school, and then spent the last three years of her college education at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. She would earn a degree in theater, and the performing arts program’s director, and the driving force behind its growth, Ed Wright, was also the one who had attracted a rising young actor from Ohio to attend the school, his name, Hal Holbrook.
One of the first plays that Mr. Holbrook appeared in also featured my mother who was an upper-class student by this time.
Fast forward a number of years: Mother’s roommate/also a theatre major had remained close to Mr. Holbrook as he went on to legendary status portraying Mark Twain, in “Mark Twain Tonight!” winning the Tony Award for that portrayal, and starring in films, television and on many a new stage. Along with Ed’s legendary Christmas missives to former students, mother remained in that Denison circle for years to come.
It was into this ‘extended’ world that I arrived, and was quietly nurtured in the performing arts and especially, theater.
In 2016, Mr. Holbrook was asked to attend graduation celebrations and deliver the commencement address at Lincoln College, in Lincoln, Illinois, a school that my sister had attended, located a short drive from Springfield where mother resides.
Through a great deal of effort, my sister was able to get mother to that event, in particular, to hear Mr. Holbrook’s address, and for the first time since she left Denison, they were able to reconnect. The copy of her Denison diploma was that ice-breaker from what I understand.
When I see her enjoying such a long and wonderful life, it is important that we enrich her the space as the life she once knew fades ever so slightly each day into a collection of memories, some a bit dusty, and thankfully, some remain as vivid as the day they were created. Mother is blessed with amazing health, and so, this recent phone visit was tinged with more than just melancholy.
As I got her talking about her hometown, her parent’s influences and those years at Denison, and then, well, I finally just listened, and gave silent thanks that she was gifted with more than just a few fading pictures, and yellowing newspaper articles chronicling her young adulthood.
She has those she can share with, and for our family, I am blessed to be here, to absorb and make note of it all.
. . . and, in that ‘logging down’ sphere: Ed too, was the great communicator, long before President Reagan was noted as such, and I purchased his old typewriter which now sits proudly, sadly collecting dust, in the home office. If only those keys could talk.
Mr. Holbrook and I also shared the same birthday – and a week from today, there will be one less candle on my cake.
Connections made, locally inspired, since '06.
“Our Will” returns next week – the monthly book recommendation as well.
See you in the local paper
t A s
[For EFA-62]
“In a good bookroom you feel in some mysterious way that you are absorbing the wisdom contained in all the books through your skin, without even opening them.” Mark Twain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.