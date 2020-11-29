Any leftovers to enjoy with a good book?

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
Whatever this weekend shaped up to be for you and your family, I hope that it was memorable. If you were unable to travel, you can take some comfort in knowing that you were not alone. We cancelled our plans.
Giving thanks took on a new meaning as we thought about those who would have had to traverse long distances to get to us, or us to them, and then placing the virus challenges on top of that, it was not worth the risks. Better safe than sorry
Holiday submission deadlines at the paper make it hard to provide real time news, (and really, aren’t we tired of that access anyway?) As this was going to press, I was gearing up to share holiday greetings more or less from the road, however, now, it comes from a “road much less traveled,” it is really more of a “Back to the Future” segment.
This past August I served as the moderator for a local book club’s “ZOOMREVIEW” and it served as a ‘spark’ for my renewed reading commitment. Their selection was no short read, so delving into the required note taking, anticipating questions that would be asked or that I would have to redirect to others on the review panel, reminded me of how important allowing plenty of time for preparation really turns out to be.
Given that I had plenty of extra, I lucked out, this time.
Book recommendations will become a major part of this column in the years ahead.
In passing, here is the club’s list for 2021 that you might want to place on your reading schedule.
“Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation” by Joseph J. Ellis: This Pulitzer-Prize winning work of history [features] … “the six unique chapters detail relationships and events among these founders – George Washington, John Adams (and wife Abigail), Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and Aaron Burr.”
“For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Ernest Hemmingway was published in 1940, one year after the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) . . . (and) features the “central character [of] American Robert Jordan who has gone to Spain to help the resistance in its fight against the fascists.”
“Emma” by Jane Austin: “Emma Woodhouse is young, rich and clever, and is particularly adept at matchmaking-until things go wrong!”
“Still Life” by Louise Perry is set in . . . “Three Pines in Canada. (It is) the first book in the popular Inspector Gamache series.”
Once again, as this was headed to the paper, I was preparing myself for a virtual program for the production teams – and long distant friends for 36 years, at the Chino Community Theatre, CCT, in Chino, California.
As I shared last week, they are putting together a montage of past performances and have reserved spots for alumni of the theatre. I am looking forward to seeing the final virtual product, as some of the alumnae have aged just a bit since 84/85, CCT’s start-up year, and only in a good way.
No make-up is required now for character parts. Don’t tell them that I said that.
For me, (and yes, I am going to add to the merriment), my video clip will take me back to a winters day in 1984 when I answered the advertisement for a new theatre in Chino looking for actors for only their second production, “The Philadelphia Story.” I was surprised to be cast and over the next year, the production became an integral part of our new life in the Inland Empire area of Southern California.
We not only had a successful run for CCT but then, and quite by surprise, enjoyed a summer engagement at a competitor’s theatre in another community. When looking back on this period, it really set the creative and organizational wheels in motion for CCT’s own long-term success. They have staged over 200 productions, and more on their history next week.
“Philly Story” was what one might call a “spark plug” production – all the right talents and personalities were firing together at just the right time and CCT has never really ever looked back.
For theatre fans: What made this cross-town production transfer an exciting theatre challenge was that our original was staged on a classic proscenium layout, the latter was reworked for an arena, or four-sided presentation.
Many of the cast/crew have remained close in the intervening years, both on and off the stage. The joys of collaboration never diminish.
Good reading while staying safe. “See” you next week.
A good book remembers when.
