Apparently, there were some new dinosaurs

The actors tried hard, but they were outdone by all manner of (apparently) new breeds that had come into existence since the last Jurassic Park film.
Oh, and there were new (human) characters added to the roster of those long established, and two in particular, who, after 29 years apart – and after two hours +/- had “suddenly” became an “item.”
I believe I even heard some “awes” when they clenched for a steamy – what else, it is the jungle, kiss.
In summary:
Thought one: Too many story lines trying to be wrapped up in what is (apparently) the final encounter with our ancient friends. To that point: With literally hundreds of streaming outlets that must be filled 24 hours a day, why not T-Rex and his friends? Seems simple enough, cloning is in vogue.
Thought two: For some action diversity, its high-flying scenes could not begin to compare with the ‘screens down the halls.’
Thought three: The film just felt disjointed, too many creative minds, (see Thought One) pulling and tugging to steer the franchise forward to its inevitable, (or not?) conclusion is a valid assumption.
Anyway: In the end, being reunited with those who brought us in (and out) of jungle/island environs safely since ’93 made the afternoon an enjoyable respite from the heat.
Speaking of heat: How was your 4th of July holiday? Locally, it was not fit for most outdoor activities, and the most disappointing of all, that included firework displays other than small, neighborhood showcases.
We just did not want to get in the middle of all that traffic, in all that heat – and all that traffic. Did I mention that already? See, it was the heat.
“Attendance must be paid”: I “zoomed” into a “Webinar” made available by the creative team at Story, the Nashville based organization that, through their annual two-day conferences, bring storytellers from all walks and mediums to connect, share and recharge. The speakers, breakouts and entertainments are always first rate. I must say, it was a most enjoyable hour. As a “connector,” (their definition), it was reassuring to know that I am on the right track…correct?
Transitions: One of life’s passages is experiencing the loss of a mentor, the unique and gifted individuals who bring us onto new stages, especially those that we never imagined were available to us.
This past weekend, the wife of the gentleman of the theater and music (who first made me understand that only when natural talent was coupled with hard work, disciplined in that execution, and focused on a long-term vision), would I begin to reach my full potential), left us after a masterful contribution to our generation.
She was also his creative partner, a consummate professional in her own right; concert pianist, composer, university educator, clinician and an authority in piano pedagogy.
They were a force to be reckoned with.
Not blessed with children, the thousands that they impacted would become just that, and so much more. We were made richer in a love and appreciation for the performing arts.
Our history: From a late summer day in 1965 when her husband, John, walked into my choir room, through the June,1967 graduation ceremony, they had become my second parents. One of the last times that Elvina and I visited was when former students gathered for the dedication of a scholarship in honor of her husband’s 20-year tenure at our school where (together), they built one of the finest secondary vocal music/musical theater programs in the state of Illinois at that time.
I will be supporting the center that she helped to start whose mission centers around the field of piano pedagogy. That was her wish, too.
Forwarded to those high school colleagues: “May the memories of John, and now his beloved wife, Elvina, partners in song, and in nurturing each of us in the beauty of the music that embraced them, may they now sustain, in comfort and with joyous recollection. Warmest regards, and for the music that is evergreen.”
Connections made, locally inspired, in our town.
For Elvina: 1931-(1965)-2022: Partner in Creativity
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
