April salute for Lee students

Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for April 2021 are Katelin Doughty, Zane, Carlye Stokes, Zac Melton, Lizbeth Ramirez and Ivan Moraga.
4th Grade
• Katelin Doughty is the daughter of Robert Doughty and Stephanie Doughty. She has two siblings, Shelby, who is in 5th grade, and Clayton is in Kindergarten.
Katelin’s hobbies include going to the snow cone stand. Her favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring. Katelin’s favorite food is meatloaf. She wants to be a chef or astronaut when she gets older.
• Zane is the son of Travis and Chealsi Putman. Zane has four siblings – Mary, Callie, Gage, and Reese.
His hobbies include playing outside in the creek. Zane’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper and his favorite subject is science. His favorite food is junk food.
5th Grade
• Carlye Stokes is the daughter of Mike and Jessica Stokes. She has two sisters, Jaylye, who is a 9th grader, and Berklye, who is in Pre-K.
Carlye’s hobbies include playing softball and spending time with friends and family. Her favorite subjects are math and language arts. Caryle’s favorite foods are quesadillas and chocolate. She wants to be a college softball player and eventually a nurse when she grows up.
• Zac Melton is the son of Justin and Amanda Wright. He has three siblings, –Avery, Isabel, and Axtin.
Zac’s hobbies include playing baseball and his favorite subject is reading. His favorite food is hamburgers. Zac would like to be a baseball player when he grows up.
6th Grade
• Lizbeth Ramirez is the daughter of Erika Gustavo. She has two siblings, Jesus and Luis. Her hobbies include playing volleyball and swimming. Lizbeth’s favorite subject is reading and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Rickey. Her favorite food is alfredo. Lizbeth would like to be a surgeon when she gets older.
Ivan Moraga is the son of Jessica Larin. He has one sibling, Genesis, who is in first grade. His hobbies include reading, playing soccer, and playing with his sister. His favorite subject is science with Mrs. Manning and his favorite food is pasta. Ivan would like to be a police officer when he grows up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.