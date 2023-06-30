April students get the nod at JH

Pauls Valley Students of the Month for April 2023 were 9th grade Jace Wilkerson and Kate Plummer, 8th grade Uziel Castillo and Marley Rennie and 7th grade Blakely Shelton and Bo Grounds.
• Kate Plummer is a freshman. She is the daughter of Everett and Audra Plummer.
She has 2 dogs named Sam and Cuddles, and she has 11 cats. Her hobby is reading, and her extracurricular activity is band. Her biggest life goal is to become a billionaire. Her plans for the future are to be a speech pathologist and graduate from OU. Her favorite school subject is biology, and a fun fact about Kate is that she can eat ice cream fast without getting a brain freeze. In her opinion she got chosen for student of the month because she is hardworking and kind.
• Uziel Castillo is in 8th grade. He is the son of Lerend and Alex, and is the brother of his sister Susan.
He has a pet cat named Tiger. Uziels hobbies are gaming, fishing, and playing board games. His extracurricular classes are business and info tech, algebra l, and Pre-AP english, although his favorite school subject is science. Uziel’s biggest life goal is going to college because his plans for the future are to get a good job. A fun fact about him that most people don’t know is that his favorite music is hip-hop. In his opinion he got picked for student of the month because he is a nice person.
• Marley Rennie is in the 8th grade. Marley is an only child and she is the daughter of Crissy and Ryan Rennie.
She has 1 cat named Thomas. Marley enjoys playing tennis and cheering. Her biggest life goal is to get a good education to achieve her goal of becoming a lawyer. Her favorite subject in school is science. A fun fact about Marley is that she is named after the famous musician Bob Marley. Marley believes the reason she got student of the month is because she has good behavior.
• Bo Grounds, a 7th grader, is the son of Jennifer and Greg Grounds. Bo has a brother named Levi and his pets are named Marshall, Luna, and Heromine.
His favorite hobby is playing the guitar. His extracurricular activity is track. His biggest life goal is to make music. Bo’s plans for the future are to be in a band, and his favorite school subject is science. A fun fact people don't know about Bo is that he can play 5 instruments. In his opinion he got chosen for student of the month because he is nice.
• Blakely Shelton is in the 7th grade. She is the daughter of Brook and Erin Wallace. She has two siblings, Boston and Malia. Blakely’s biggest life goal is to succeed in becoming a surgeon.
Her favorite subject in school is geography. Her extracurricular activities are track, cross-country, basketball, and cheer. Some of her hobbies outside of school include watching TV and cooking. A fun fact about Blakely that not many people know about her is that she is in love with Michael B. Jordan. Blakely believes the reason she got picked for the student of the month is because she is very kind to others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.