Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. Portions of northern Texas, including the following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood