By Tim Smith
Not just anticipating the gifts under the tree, I am referencing next Friday, December 20th, when for the first time in my memory, (no, not the song . . . ) two major films open on the same day.
One completes a storied film franchise, the other, well, that is yet to be determined and my inclination is predicated on the success of its music presentation. More on that in a minute.
The films are “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “CATS.”
My wife and I were reminiscing a bit over the Thanksgiving holiday as we drove past the location of the building that once housed the movie complex where we saw the first “Star Wars” film.
Our children grew up with the series and I can't seem to get a reading from any of them on what they will be doing on the 20th. If I were a betting man, one son will be in line that night, one may boycott due to his concerns about the overall handling of the franchise, the other two will somehow work it in over the long holiday period. No rush, and that lack of enthusiasm has me wondering.
However it goes, we will get the calls, and the debates, especially with their mother, will ensue.
Returning to CATS: Please stay with me on this as it will take a few sentences to set this up as I first must return to 2014 when the film version of “Les Miserables,” starring Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, was released. During its filming, the use of innovations in the presentation of the musical score were used, and here is the short version from the film's Wikipedia source:
"The film's vocals were recorded live on set using live piano accompaniments played through earpieces (in the actors' ears) as a guide, with the orchestral accompaniment recorded in post-production, rather than the traditional method where the film's musical soundtracks are usually pre-recorded and played back on set to which actors lip-sync."
Les Miserables director, Tom Hooper further explains: “I just felt ultimately, it was a more natural way of doing it. You know, when actors do dialogue, they have freedom in time, they have freedom in pacing. They can stop for a moment, they can speed up. I simply wanted to give the actors the normal freedoms that they would have. If they need a bit for an emotion or a feeling to form in the eyes before they sing, I can take that time. . ."
Former Oscar winning director, Hooper, ("The King's Speech") directed this CATS.
Rounding this together, one gets a sense watching the CATS trailer/s that there was some creative sound technology in play, (no pun intended), designed to accommodate the unique costuming and overall art direction, especially the scenic design. These elements, combined, are worth the price of admission. Mr. Hooper remains on the cutting edge, it sounds like.
Now, for the " purr-ists": The addition of a new song for CATS, written in collaboration with one of it's actors, Taylor Swift, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who won the Tony Award for the original Broadway production, is certainly generating additional discussions to what is sure to be a December 21st to remember.
Finishing up the Christmas shopping, between films, in our towns.
See you in the paper.
