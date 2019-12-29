Are your resolutions in place?

By Tim Smith
Just a few nights to go, and there will be no turning back, those resolutions for 2020 will be on stage.
Arts In Action: Last week I began sharing that a mentor and life long family friend, Jerry Moriarity, was instrumental in getting me started on the path to writing as more than just a pastime.
In his 2008 memoir, "Picking The Bones Of Eleven Presidents, (Harry Truman to George Bush 43') And Others: By a Journalist with Presidential Credentials," Jerry was more than just a journalist, he captured, and set down on paper, a legacy of reflections and insights, affirmations of the impact of print journalism that should never be forgotten. Let's share his early journey, in his own words, from the aforementioned memoir:
"My work and my relationships as editor and publisher of daily newspapers in the Midwest gave me opportunities to explore other avenues of writing as well.
“If you're wondering, and probably you aren't, I inherited a weekly newspaper column when the talented state Senator Frank Johnson, a former Chautauqua speaker, died suddenly after I became editor and later publisher of the Star-Courier in Kewanee, Illinois. (No, he did not die because I became editor-publisher.)
“Frank was such a talented orator few speakers wanted him to make their introductions, because few could measure up to his interesting remarks. Frank had written a remarkable column called the 'Window Trimmer' which became 'Not All Malarkey' when I inherited his space."
From the book's cover: “Jerry Moriarity was editor and publisher of four daily newspapers in the Midwest. He Interviewed 11 presidents from Harry Truman to George W. Bush. He has given coast-to-coast talks and university lectures on the presidents, as well as writing and being the subject of numerous articles."
Before leaving Jerry's impact on this lone writer, I must mention that one of the papers he ran, the Ottumwa (Iowa) Courier, is owned by the same corporation as the Pauls Valley Democrat, my host site since 2006.
How proud my grandparents would be knowing that our families have stayed in contact, both on and off the pages of today's newspapers.
Arts and About: From a distance of nearly five thousand miles I am following a hit musical production currently being staged in Western Europe that has never enjoyed, according to my source, a Broadway revival since it first opened in 1964. Can you guess its title? Stay tuned for more on this important work, especially if it heads west and back over the pond.
Another Broadway moment, in memory: On December 16, 2019 the community that embraces the stages in New York, and by extension around the theatrical world, gathered to celebrate the life and career of Harold Prince.
The 21 time Tony Award winning producer and director was recognized for five key areas in a July 31, 2019 article on the Playbill.com website, re-submitted in honor of his legacy: (Mr.) "Prince launched the careers of theatre giants," (including Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim)"; "He was one half of the prolific Sondheim-Prince partnership"; "The director, arguably, created the "concept musical" in commercial theater"; (Mr.) "Prince catalyzed the British invasion of the 1980s"; and " He made a career by creating lushness out of simplicity.
"I am probably safe in saying that somewhere in the world, a Hal Prince directed musical is being performed.
[Quoted excerpts are from Playbill.com, "Five Ways Harold Prince Changed Theatre As We Knew It" by Ruthie Fierberg; July 31, 2019.
As promised: As we begin the new year, I thought it might be fun to share some theatre terms.
First up, Break a Leg: "It's bad luck to wish good luck on opening night," of course, but how did we land on 'break a leg?' There are a few explanations.
In cncient Greece, audiences didn't clap at performances, they stomped. The more they stomped, the more chance there was of breaking a leg; this tradition reappeared in Elizabethan England when audiences would stomp their chairs and, again, more stomping would break the leg of the chair. Wishing someone 'break a leg' is wishing for thunderous applause." (Playbill.com: 8/10/19: Compiled by (one) Ruthie Fierberg.)
Happy New Year, may 2020 be all that you hope it will be, in your town.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since 1/06.
See you in the paper – as I begin my third decade.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.