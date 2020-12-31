Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.