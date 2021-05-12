Area blood drives keep on rolling

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has recently made a number of stops in Garvin County and even more are on the calendar.
The drives are ongoing as OBI officials say the need for blood is at a critical stage as donors are urgently needed all over the state.
The blood drives coming up in Garvin County include:
• Thursday, May 13 (1 to 5:30 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas Avenue. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110 for an appointment.
• Thursday, May 27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the First United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Friday, May 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Pauls Valley Boots and Badges drive at the PV Fire Station, 201 West Walnut. The drive includes donations in a fire station bay and a bloodmobile. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, June 1 (1:30 to 5:45 p.m.) at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, Tommie L. Johnson Fellowship Hall, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, June 1 (2 to 5:15 p.m.) at the Garvin County Department of Human Services office in Pauls Valley, 2304 South Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring and summer activities, including travel.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library is set to host a number of free OSU Extension classes over the next few months.
Up next for the leader education programs is one on backyard poultry scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Set to present this program is Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension.
A couple more are coming to the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library this summer with the first featuring a program on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15. Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
• The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
