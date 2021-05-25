Area blood drives keep on rolling

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is continuing a kind of sweep of the Garvin County area with more blood drives on the calendar.
The drives are ongoing as OBI officials say the need for blood is at a critical stage as donors are urgently needed all over the state.
The blood drives coming up in Garvin County include:
• Thursday, May 27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the First United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Friday, May 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Pauls Valley Boots and Badges drive at the PV Fire Station, 201 West Walnut. The drive includes donations in a fire station bay and a bloodmobile. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, June 1 (1:30 to 5:45 p.m.) at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, Tommie L. Johnson Fellowship Hall, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, June 1 (2 to 5:15 p.m.) at the Garvin County Department of Human Services office in Pauls Valley, 2304 South Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Saturday, June 12 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the strip mall in front of the PV Walmart store. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, June 17 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) United Methodist Church in Lindsay, SE room, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-3169.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring and summer activities, including travel.
•••
The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.