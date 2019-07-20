A church in Stratford is planning to soon host evangelist Bob Teel and the "We Believe" Kidz Krusade.
A special service at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28 kicks things off at New Beginnings Church, located near state Highway 19 about three miles east of the four-way stop in Stratford.
The “krusade” continues nightly Monday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 1. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. each night with the service at 7 p.m.
During the event prizes will be given away, including the grand prize of a bicycle.
Call 580-759-3535 for more information.
•••
The Ekklesia is now ready to announce its new church family at 309 East Charles in Pauls Valley, which is the former home of Cornerstone Church.
Times are 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, while worship services are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
Bible study is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• The House Church in PV now has service times on Sunday mornings at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The church is on Airline Road.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 South Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is July 20.
• Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds.
This Head Start service covers all of Garvin County, along with McClain and Stephens counties.
Call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information about Delta Head Start.
Applications are also available online or at the Delta office in PV, 225 West McClure.
