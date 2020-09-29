Area drama looks at women's stories

A powerful stage drama opens a four-day run at the Goddard Center this week as Ardmore Little Theatre presents “A Piece of My Heart.”
This absorbing and moving experience about a previous tumultuous period in American history is based on true stories of women who went to Vietnam to care for or entertain the troops.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4). Following Sunday’s performance there will be a talk-back session offering audiences a chance to discuss the play with the cast and crew.
Reservations can be made by calling 580-223-6387, visiting the ALT office in Goddard Center or on the Ardmore Little Theatre website. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students (PG-14).
This drama is not for young audiences. Ardmore Little Theatre has marked it as PG-14 due to strong language and subject matter. The production also includes stressful situations and simulated gunfire.
The play was written by Shirley Laura, drawn from a book of the same title Keith Walker.
Lauro’s script focuses on six women, four military nurses plus a Red Cross volunteer and a singer who performed for the troops. Each of the women is revealed before, during and after her stressful experience in the ravaged, war-torn nation.
Ending at the Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., the play is a salute to the men and women who served our country during that deeply divisive period.
ALT’s production is led by Joh Mann, an experienced actor and director. Local actors portray the six main characters and also – along with three men – play multiple supporting roles.
Martha, a self-composed, career military nurse, is performed by Janine Testerman. The role of Mary Jo, a Texas girl who went to LA to break into show business and ends up in the Nam singing for the troops, is played Eran Opsahl.
Sissy, portrayed by Julie Clemens, is an outgoing girl who joins the Army right out of nursing school. Performing as Whitney, a Vassar grad who went to Nam with the Red Cross (a Doughnut Dollie), is Ashleigh Shephard.
The role of LeeAnn, a half Italian/half Chinese New York hippy turned Army nurse, is carried by Angel Willis. Steele, an African American, strong, intelligent career soldier, is played by LaTonya N’Kere.
Appearing in multiple supporting roles throughout the show are Josh Armstrong, Landon Morgan and Gordon Micklos
Health and safety concerns necessitate temperature checks, face masks and social distancing. Audience seating will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
