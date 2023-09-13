Officers from at least a couple of Garvin FFA chapters participated in the 2023 state FFA leadership training conference, or COLT for short, held Sept. 5 in Norman.
The FFA officers from Pauls Valley are President Karlie Koesler, Vice President Case Shaper, Secretary Aliviah Dixon, Treasurer Kaden Griffin, Reporter Morgan Wiley, Sentinel Trevor Wiley and Parlimentarian Ryan Reed. The chapter’s advisor is Michael Stuckey.
Elmore City-Pernell FFA officers include President Aubree Mowatt, Vice President Taryn McCaa, Secretary Jade Cook, Treasurer Lauren Earp, Reporter Daisy Meadows and Sentinel Jyntree Patterson. Also there was new ECP FFA advisor Robert Jones, who last year was in Pauls Valley.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference, which was based on the theme “Empower.”
Elected officers from each of the 67 high school FFA chapters in the central area attended the conference.
The event aims to encourage students to know their role, identify their strengths, and carry their weight as chapter FFA officers.
Kelly Barnes, from Edmond, served as the keynote speaker for the conference. Barnes is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach who served as the state FFA president in 2003-2004.
“In today’s society, individuals are presented with a multitude of opportunities to lead,” said Caleb Horne, state FFA president.
“However, we often lose confidence in ourselves to step up and take action. This year’s COLT Conference theme, ‘Empower,’ aims to equip students with the confidence they need to be leaders in their local communities and FFA chapters. We all have special gifts and talents.
“As future leaders, it is imperative that we empower our youth to make the most of every leadership opportunity they are given so that they, in turn, can empower others to do the same.”
