A couple of high schools in Garvin County are among a grand total of 90 across Oklahoma recently receiving a big honor.
The more local high schools are Pauls Valley and Maysville as all the schools received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org.
Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college as determined by available date in each state.
Oklahoma’s recipients are among 1,742 winners nationally that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year.
Despite the many challenges coming from the COVID-19 pandemic “these schools have continued to uphold many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success.”
“It’s inspiring to see how entire school communities – students, teachers and families – can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.
“Congratulations to these 90 schools for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”
GreatSchools’ summary rating provides an “overall snapshot” of school quality. Ratings follow a 1-10 scale with 10 being the best.
In this category Pauls Valley High School, which has nearly 350 students enrolled, was given a 7, while Maysville High School, an enrollment of 70 students, received a 5.
In the remaining categories both local schools are very close to each other.
In the percentage of low-income students who qualify for free or reduced price meals Pauls Valley is 53 percent as Maysville is 51 percent.
As for the percentage of students enrolling in an institution of higher learning the state average is 39 percent. Pauls Valley is at 46 percent and Maysville is 50 percent.
The number for remediation reflects the percentage of graduates who needed to take basic or remedial classes, which do not count towards a degree in college.
The state average is 21 percent, while in PV it’s 15 percent and for Maysville it’s 13 percent.
Persistence is the percentage of graduates who completed their first year of college and returned for a second year.
Both Pauls Valley and Maysville finished with 80 percent in this category.
