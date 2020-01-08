Area horse club to hold show

The Cleveland County 4-H Trailblazers Horse Club invites all fellow Oklahoma 4-H members to come compete at the annual Shelly Smith Memorial – Wooly Fun Show on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The show will be in the Cleveland County Fairgrounds indoor arena at 615 E. Robinson in Norman. Registration opens at 8 a.m. as the show begins at 9 a.m.
"We'll have a well-run show with classes to appeal to every rider," said Trailblazers leader David James.
"Last year we had over 50 competitors from around the state, and a lot of enthusiastic feedback."
The 36 slated classes include English Hunter classes and Western classes, as well as timed events and even fun classes.
Each class is divided into junior level for ages 8-13, and senior level for ages 14-18. Prizes will be awarded to the top five places in each class, with four categories of over-all high-point awards. Jeffory Beadles will judge all classes.
Negative Coggins certification within the past year must be presented at check-in. Entry fees start at eight dollars per class.
All proceeds benefit the Cleveland County 4-H Trailblazers Horse Club, which is the event sponsor. For more information, contact David James at 405-808-7222.
