Area musical targets Annie Oakley

A fictionalized and musicalized fun take on the true-life romance of sharpshooters Annie Oakley and Frank Butler continues this week on the Goddard Center stage as Ardmore Little Theatre performs Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun" later this week.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 25-27
The award-winning stage musical features fabulous Berlin melodies, including “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly,” “The Girl That I Marry,” “They Say It’s Wonderful,” “Anything You Can Do,” "I Got the Sun in the Mornin' " and others.
Annie Oakley is played by Katie Morrow with Frank by Garrett Larson, both of Dickson.
Butler's assistant Dolly Tate is portrayed by Abigail Stewart of Sulphur, and her young sister Winnie by Jenna Elmer-Welch of Dickson.
Buffalo Bill Cody is played by Dillon Bell of Marietta, while Josh Armstrong, Ardmore, portrays Cody's right-hand man Charley Davenport. Dylan Morrow, Dickson, appears as Winnie's boyfriend, Tommy Keeler.
Bill Takes Horse of Achille portrays Chief of the Sioux Nation, Sitting Bull, while Donna Hansen Love of Wynnewood portrays Foster Wilson, the hotel owner credited with discovering Annie Oakley's shooting skills.
Annie's siblings are played by Mary Clemens of Lone Grove, Italey Brantley of Ardmore and Carson Timmons of Ringling.
The entire cast includes more than 40 actors from 10 towns in south central Oklahoma portraying cowboys, Indians, stage hands, townspeople, European royals and New York socialites.
Kassidy Wooley of Tishomingo makes her first appearance on the Ardmore Little Theatre stage handling multiple chores as a featured dancer, ensemble member and portraying socialite Mrs. Schuyler Adams.
Susan Pfau Yeager, who led several previous ALT musicals, such as “Spamalot,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “9 to 5,” “Young Freankenstein" and "Bye-Bye Birdie," serves as both director and vocal music director for the show. Yeager is chair of the Arts and Humanities Division at Murray State College.
Kelsey Newell Armsrong is the choreographer, while Jeff DiMiceli leads the 12-member orchestra. Both are Ardmore residents.
Tickets for the production are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Reservations can be made by phone at 580-223-6387, online at ardmorelittletheater.com or at the ALT office in Goddard Center.
