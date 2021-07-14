A handful from the Garvin County area were among the more 4,000 students awarded degrees this past spring at Oklahoma State University.
• From Elmore City-Pernell are Carol Kennedy, a 2017 ECP grad, who was awarded a bachelor's degree in sociology, and John David Watson, a 2016 ECP grad, who earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering tech.
• From Lindsay are Riley Herman, a 2017 Lindsay grad, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in communication science and disorders, and Mackenzie Smith, a 2015 Lindsay grad, who was awarded a bachelor's degree in microbiology/cell and molecular biology.
Of the graduates just over 2,500 are from Oklahoma.
•••
The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond recently announced the students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester. Garvin County students include:
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Savanna Nicole Bolen, Madelyn N. Caldwell and Steven Marsellus Waddles.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Aja Raele Assad, Stephen Luke Ledbetter, Michel Adrian Meave Gomez and Aylin Nunez.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Justin Walton.
• Lindsay (Dean's Honor Roll) – Martha Grace Presley Austin, Cullie R. Belveal, Delaney Paige Fitch and Jake Lindsey.
A total of 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
A total of 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.