Who doesn’t like Christmas? Who doesn’t want to be a part of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever?”
Ardmore Little Theatre needs kids, ages 5 to 13, plus adults of varied ages, for its upcoming production about what happens when the unruly Herdman kids invade a church and take over the annual Christmas pageant.
Auditions for the production will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7-8 at the Goddard Center. Performances will be Nov. 14-17.
Monica Stolfa and Margi Thompson, both ALT veterans, will co-direct the large-cast production which has been popular with local audiences in four previous stagings by the local theatre group.
Based on Mary Robinson's novel, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a widely beloved Christmas tale, warm and incredibly funny, full of characters both relatable and utterly unique.
There are character roles for four adult men and six women, with eight boys and nine girls, plus other children in the ensemble as pageant players, including choir members, shepherds and baby angels.
Scripts are available at the ALT office in Goddard Center. More information on the character roles is on the website, ardmorelittletheater.com, or on Facebook.
Any interested person is invited to audition. No prior stage experience is required, and one does not need to be a member of Ardmore Little Theatre to take part. Volunteers are also sought for backstage and other tasks to help produce the show.
For more information, call ALT at 580-223-6387.
