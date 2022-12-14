Area post to offer salutes to veterans

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City will hold a wreath laying program at area cemeteries to honor past military veterans.
As those members put it, “We gather as one nation to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
“We are proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying in cemeteries throughout the nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.
“We can worship as we see fit. We can travel from one end of this great nation to the other and not have to ask permission to go. We are free to vote for whoever we feel should be in government office, with no explanation needed.
“We have the right to succeed and the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.”
The upcoming program to honor fallen veterans is set to begin at 11 a.m. the morning of Dec. 17 at Antioch Cemetery. The program could also take place at cemeteries in Elmore City and Katie.
Anyone with relatives or friends buried in the cemeteries can have a wreath placed during the program.
For more information, contact Ron Endler at 580-788-4140 or David Pirtle at 405-250-1224. The cost for a wreath is $15.
•••
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its free annual Christmas Eve Lunch on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The community gathering open to everyone is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located at at 1509 West Grant.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, Dec. 15 (12:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Dec. 20 (11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at Pauls Valley Fire Department, 201 S. Walnut. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, Dec. 27 (Noon to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Dec. 29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) –First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Friday, Dec. 30 (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
