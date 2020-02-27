Area ranchers given conservation honor

The Chuck and Ruth Coffey family of Springer have been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Oklahoma Leopold Conservation Award®.
Sand County Foundation created the Leopold Conservation Award to inspire American landowners by recognizing exceptional farmers, ranchers and foresters. The prestigious award, named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, is given in 20 states.
In Oklahoma the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Noble Research Institute, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, ITC Holdings Corp., Oklahoma Conservation Commission, Enel North America Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Coffeys were announced as this year’s recipient at the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts’ Annual Meeting.
The Carter County cattle ranchers will receive $10,000 and a crystal award.
“The Coffeys put their passion for conservation to work on their ranch and by promoting it through leadership and outreach,” said Chad Ellis, Noble Research Institute manager of Industry Relationships and Stewardship.
“Success is not just what you accomplish in your life; it’s about what you inspire others to do. The Coffeys inspire others to be better tomorrow than they are today.”
“When you look closely and really appreciate the conservation efforts of the Coffeys, you are able to see that their actions today will be reflective for generations to come,” said Trey Lam, Oklahoma Conservation Commission executive director.
“We are thankful for the example they set for other producers, and congratulate them on this most deserved prestigious award.”
“Enel Green Power congratulates our friends Chuck and Ruth Coffey on this well-deserved recognition of their family,” said Clayton Fenton, site supervisor of Enel Green Power’s Origin wind farm in Hennepin.
“As Origin landowners hosting wind turbines on their property, the Coffeys have integrated sustainable, clean energy generation into their innovative land stewardship efforts. We are grateful for their participation in the project.”
The Coffey’s three children – Aaron, Seth and Sarah – are involved in the family’s 30,000-acre cattle ranch in the Arbuckle Mountains.
