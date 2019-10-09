The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Legacy Event Center in Ardmore, Okla.
The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.
TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke is scheduled to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure.
Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community.
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.
The Legacy Event Center is at 309 E. Main Street in Ardmore.
•••
The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information on 489 steers missing from a ranch in eastern Clay County, Texas.
Special Ranger John Bradshaw of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is investigating the case. It was previously reported that the cattle went missing between November 2018 and August 2019.
Due to the large herd maintained by the rancher, he did not discover the missing animals until shipping the remainder of the cattle.
The ranch owner and Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, are offering the $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.
According to Bradshaw, the steers are mixed breed Charolais and Black Angus type cattle.
At the time of their disappearance, they were estimated to weigh 400 to 500 pounds but would currently weigh 800 to 1,000 pounds. They also have a brand on the left hip.
Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, or Special John Bradshaw at (940) 389-6123.
All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.