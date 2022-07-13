Area schools flying high

A number of Garvin County area schools were a part of a training session this week meant to offer a salute to aviation education.
Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, NASA astronaut and Commander John Herrington and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) President Mark Baker addressed teachers and industry leaders during the gathering to celebrate the growth of aviation and aerospace education in the state and to discuss ways to partner in the building of programs that will ensure the growth of Oklahoma’s aviation, aerospace and defense industry workforce.
It was held Tuesday night at the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma’s campus in Norman.
Some 75 teachers from around the country were there on July 11-14 for intensive training in the implementation of the AOPA “You Can Fly” high school aviation curriculum.
The four-day event provided teachers the opportunity to participate in hands-on lab activities and to collaborate with teachers from across the nation on best aviation and aerospace STEM practices.
Among the schools on the list of Oklahoma schools teaching AOPA "You Can Fly" curriculum this year are Elmore City-Pernell High School, Paoli Public School, Pauls Valley High School, Wayne High School and Wynnewood High School from the Garvin County area.
In addition to classroom sessions, teachers had the opportunity to take discovery flights provided by the OU School of Aviation Studies and tour the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.
AOPA selected Oklahoma as the first state outside of its home state of Maryland to host the “You Can Fly” high school aviation curriculum professional development program.
AOPA’s You Can Fly initiative is all about building the aviation community, getting more people into the skies and keeping them there. The centerpiece of You Can Fly is the unique and free high school STEM curriculum.
In the past school year, more than 12,000 students in 1,000 classrooms across the country, in all four grades, took the curriculum and learned about exciting opportunities in aviation.
