Area senior wins Trailblazer scholarship

East Central University’s Human Diversity Committee has awarded the Dr. Shirley Mixon Trailblazer Scholarship to Byng senior Delanie Seals.
Seals will start at ECU in the fall and plans to major in political science. Byng High School is located north of Ada.
“I am super stoked to be a recipient of the Trailblazer Scholarship,” Seals said. “I can’t wait to attend ECU, study political science, join the Association of Black Students and positively impact my fellow black students.”
The Trailblazer Scholarship was created by ECU’s Black Alumni Association to recruit more black students to ECU. The award is named for Dr. Shirley Mixon, senior faculty member.
Seals is the third recipient of the scholarship.
“It’s a pleasure to see this award going to a new freshman,” Dr. Mixon said.
“It is notable that Delanie is the first female student to receive the scholarship. I look forward to helping other deserving students attend ECU.”
Seals has experience as a trailblazer. She successfully led a challenge of Byng High School’s dress code policy of not allowing students to wear culturally appropriate headwear. Through the advocacy of Seals and other students, the school changed its policy.
Seals is now working on writing culturally sensitive legislation for the Oklahoma Legislature to protect the rights of students throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.